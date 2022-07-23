Macklemore Returns With Emotional "CHANT"

It's been a while since we've gotten new music from the Mack. His last album, 2017's GEMINI, was also his first after his and Ryan Lewis's break up. His last single was back in October of last year, the Windser collab "Next Year." After the single, the rapper claimed he and Lewis were working together again and we would be seeing an album from them this past spring, but nothing came of it.

In its place, Macklemore has dropped "CHANT," a single featuring the Australian singer/songwriter Tones And I. In the song, Macklemore insists that he's far from finished. "They told me that I vanished / They told me that I had it / They told me that I'm gone," Mack says over a sentimental piano line in the beginning of the song. From there, the instrumental builds to an Imagine Dragons-esque chorus by Tones And I, who echoes Macklemore's sentiment, singing about fighting and rising up and not dying. The song then picks up in pace, using a thumping beat with a piano riff that sounds a lot like Kanye's Nina Simone sample on Talib Kweli's "Get By."

Check out the single below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

The Benz tinted, it's been vintage, yeah Ben did it

The crib I live in is like Ben Stiller's

An evening at my house, a night at the museum

Trophies, plaques all over and the views decent