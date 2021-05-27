Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating for quite a while now. They confirmed their relationship last year after Fox split from 91210 actor Brian Austin Green in late 2019, and she later moved on with Kelly when they were on the set filming Midnight In The Switchgrass. Their romance has since become a frequent topic on social media, although their constant PDA doesn't help.

Since they are so public about their relationship, the rapper turned pop-punker tweeted a sweet little detail on Tuesday night, marking that day as their first anniversary of Fox telling him those special 3 words: “I love you.” This intimate moment, which he shared readily with his followers, just shows how open he and Fox truly are about their love on the internet. The cute acknowledgment also gives us another clue to when they actually started dating, as it wasn’t confirmed to the general public until June 2020.

The loving anniversary comes straight after the Billboard Music Awards where MGK received 2 awards for Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album. In his acceptance speech for Top Rock Artist, he mentioned that he put out his first mixtape 15 years ago and that the BBMAs was the first stage he’d ever been on to accept an award. The night also featured his tongue being dyed black, and of course, more cute photos of him and Fox.

The internet adores this couple and loves to see them thrive, so let’s hope they continue to do so.

