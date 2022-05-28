They're Hollywood BFFs who are attempting to follow in the footsteps of friend pairings of the past. Machine Gun Kelly recently compared his friendship with Pete Davidson to that of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon during the height of their careers, but it's clear that MGK and his comedic pal are much different. The rocker and his famous friend have often shared their antics with the public, and in a visit to The Tonight Show, MGK revealed an unforgettable prank he played on Davidson.

According to the rapper-turned-rocker, he was invited to Sandra Bullock's house for Easter one year, but he didn't exactly tell Davidson the full story. MGK only said that it was a party, and Davidson was expecting it to be a laidback get-together so he brought along some 40s.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

"We walked in and it was, like, Jen Aniston...And Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me, we look so stupid, like we have 40-ounces and we're at Sandra Bullock's,'" MGK recalled. However, Davidson did return the favor with a surprise of his own.

"It's like my birthday last month and he texts me, and he's like, ‘Hey, I'm about to come to your party, can I bring a plus one?" he said. "And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course,' and he pulls up and his plus one is Robert Pattinson. And I was like, you brought Batman?"

Check out the story in full below.

