Machine Gun Kelly Nerds Up In Bloody Video For "Love Race"

Mitch Findlay
May 26, 2021 13:52
Machine Gun Kelly and Kellin Quinn drop off some macabre and nostalgic new visuals for "Love Race."

Machine Gun Kelly has embraced the art of nostalgia, having played a pivotal role in revitalizing the once-thought-dead genre of pop-punk. Upon seeing more success than ever before, it would appear that Machine Gun Kelly has no intention of turning back, continuing to keep the tradition rolling with some new visuals for "Love Race."

Featuring an appearance from Sleeping With Sirens vocalist Kellin Quinn, Kelly's latest video finds him calling back to the early millennium days where teen comedies reigned supreme. Donning nerd attire for the occasion, a look that will likely elicit laughter from fans and haters alike, MGK proves that he's -- above all else -- having a grand old time. Case in point, the increasingly violent turn the plotline proceeds to take, during which a masked assailant murders an unfortunate damsel in distress by shoving an alligator into her tent. 

Featuring appearances from Quinn and Travis Barker, who has settled nicely into the role of Kelly's closest collaborator and right-hand man, "Love Race" is a rollicking and bloody good time for fans of Gunner's new sound. Check it out for yourself, and stay tuned for more releases from MGK as they come -- after all, he's been moving at a prolific pace these days. 

Are you feeling MGK's pop-punk transformation? 

