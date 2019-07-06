Machine Gun Kelly Faces His Inner Demons In "Death In My Pockets"

MGK's "Death In My Pocket" is one of the many songs on his newest body-of-work, Hotel Diablo, which offers an unfiltered look into the rapper's inner thoughts. Albeit how troubling or dark they are, MGK still explores the latter with flair and expresses it with cohesion, clarity and lyrical mastery. Vocals by singer Naomi Wild carry us through the chorus as the rapper discusses the everyday demons he battles on each verse. This track is a banger, but one which leaves you in a deep state of reflection.

For weeks MGK has been teasing fans with bits from his latest effort Hotel Diablo, and on Friday morning the rapper-actor has dropped off his fourth studio album featuring Naomi Wild, Lil Skies, Trippie Redd, Madison Love, Phem, YUNGBLUD, and Travis Barker. Throughout, MGK's focus seems to be drawing in listeners with personal tales of his life struggles. Aside from getting intimate with fans, MGK also mentions the battles those close to him have faced, including his best friend Pete Davidson who was recently reportedly suicidal. Take a listen to the noir-style record and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't know, why but it feels like my world is crashing down

I just bought a brand new car, I want to crash it now

How much darkness does it take to get this flashy now?

I lose a piece of my soul when the camera flashes