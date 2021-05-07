The music industry suffered a crushing blow in 2018 when Mac Miller passed away. Since then, avid fans of the late multi-hyphenate have worked hard to try and keep Mac's legacy alive in a tasteful way that appeases both his supporters and the family members he left behind. The Mac Miller estate recently announced the upcoming biography The Book Of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller penned by Donna-Claire Chesman.

While the family of the late artist approved of this biography, journalist Paul Cantor's upcoming Mac biography called Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life Of Mac Miller has not received the same reception from the Mac Miller estate. Slated for a January 17th release on the late artist's birthday, Cantor's efforts have been denounced by Mac's family.

Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV

In a statement shared by Miller's estate officially denouncing the upcoming project, they noted that it was, "not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm’s family," going on to add that Cantor was not associated with Mac during his life. The statement also highlights that Cantor was advised that “the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography.”

The book has since been made available for pre-order, further rubbing Mac's family the wrong way and leading them to suspect it was announced to take advantage of the Book of Mac pre-order and confuse unaware fans.

The family officially expressed their dissatisfaction with Cantor and Abrams Press for marking the release date so close to Mac's birthday (January 18). “With that in mind,” the statement reads, “We urge those that wish to support Malcolm and his legacy to abstain from purchasing this new book.” You can read the full statement from the family below.

Image via Nick Dierl twitter

