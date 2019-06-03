It's been nearly nine months since the untimely passing of Mac Miller. The rapper passed away at the age of 26. Within a short amount of time, he made a major impact in not only hip-hop but music as a whole. Now, the creative director of Curren$y's Jet Life announced that he'll be working on a documentary on the late Mac Miller.



Dale Berman/Getty Images

CJ Wallis revealed that the film company that he founded with Mallory Kennedy, Margrette Bird Pictures, will be working on the documentary in the coming year. Wallis announced on Twitter that he's going to start collecting interviews and footage of Mac for the next year. "So, over the next year I'm going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @ MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans... Please share & tag anyone you think we need to speak with!" He wrote on Twitter.

Wallis is a creative director for Curren$y's Jetlife who's worked on several music videos with some of the biggest rappers in the game. He recently did a few visuals for Wiz and Spitta's 2009. Wallis has also worked with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Cornerboy P, and more.

The Canadian director's company Margrette Bird Pictures is scheduled to release The Fiddling later on this year. Recently, their documentary on Price Is Right, titled Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much, began streaming on Netflix.