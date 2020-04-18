Lyrica Anderson Sings Her Way Through a Breakup On "Marriott"

We've grown accustomed to watching Lyrica Anderson share her personal life on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. The R&B singer has aired out her dirty laundry regarding her marriage to producer A1 Bentley, including infidelities and untruths that continued to ravage their marriage. While those two attempt to mend their union to become a happy family once again, Lyrica Anderson returns with new music as she's released her single "Marriott."

The R&B offering from the Grammy Award-winning singer is a ballad that expresses the highs and lows of what a person goes through a person's mind after a relationship has ended. "With Instagram caption worthy lyrics like 'why should I be an angel for a demon,' Lyrica hits hard with how to step with your head held high and knowing your worth," a press release reads. Check out "Marriott" by Lyrica Anderson and let us know if you're vibing to the reality star's latest single.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay I get it

You need space now

You need time now

Just to process

Shared my soul with you

I feel like a fool

How you soon forget

I f*cked up with you