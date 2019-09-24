Some things just aren't meant to be. Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley tried to make things work. Their relationship was the topic of many headlines throughout the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. However, A1 just couldn't seem to keep everything in his pants, constantly messing around with side chicks and random girls he would meet on flights. After a while, Lyrica decided that enough was enough. Not even their baby Ocean was enough to keep them together. In a new video uploaded to VH1's YouTube, the entertainer can be seen packing up all of her belongings before moving out of their house.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

She explained the reason why she's leaving her man, noting that she received some strange direct messages from somebody who claimed her friend slept with A1 Bentley after speaking on a flight. Lyrica thought the situation was weird when she realized that half of the messages had been deleted after her partner logged into her social media and got rid of the evidence. Considering the fact that he was sneaking around that hard, you can't really blame Lyrica for deciding to leave.

Anderson knows that Bentley will remain part of their child's life but she doesn't appear to be interested in making up anytime soon. Watch below.

[via]