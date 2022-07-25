Following the release of the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lupita Nyong’o reflected on working on the film in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death, and remarked that the production process was "therapeutic." Boseman had famously starred as T'Challa in the original film.

“For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it,” Nyong’o told The Hollywood Reporter. “When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.”



Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

“It was very therapeutic,” the actress added. “It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”

In addition to Nyong’o, the movie stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

