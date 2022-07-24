The first trailer for Marvel's highly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night. The two-minute teaser shows what direction the sequel will go without the franchise's star, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

"I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone," Angela Bassett's character Ramonda says in the trailer. "Have I not given everything?"



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As for how the sequel will handle Boseman's passing, director Ryan Coogler addressed the topic at Comic-Con: “It’s going to be hard to follow that up, but we’ll try. It’s been five years since I was here. I sat about there and we premiered the first footage from ‘Black Panther 1,’ and sitting next to me was our T’Challa, the late great Chadwick Boseman.”

The trailer begins with a rendition of "No Woman No Cry" playing in the background, before transitioning into Kendrick Lamar's "Alright,"

The film will also not feature Daniel Kaluuya, who was unable to contribute to the movie due to a scheduling conflict with Jordan Peele's newest horror flick, Nope.

As for who will be in the movie, in addition to Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, and Winston Duke are all set to appear.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

Check out the trailer for the film below.

