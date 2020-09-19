Artists reserve the right to vocalize their opinions on just about anything, but the response may hinder business deals in the future. Back in 2011, Lupe Fiasco had quite a bit to say about then-President Barack Obama and it didn't sit well with many. "My fight against terrorism, to me, the biggest terrorist is Obama in the United States of America," the rapper said at the time. "I'm trying to fight the terrorism that's actually causing the other forms of terrorism. The root cause of terrorism is the stuff the U.S. government allows to happen. The foreign policies that we have in place in different countries that inspire people to become terrorists."



Jason Merritt / Staff / Getty Images

Fast forward to Wednesday (September 16) where Lupe Fiasco recalled that statement and mentioned that the remark caused him to lose a deal with Ferrari. While on Instagram Live, the rapper talked about how Rolexes and Ferraris are "garbage." He added, "This is from a guy who had a Ferrari deal on the table until I f*ckin' called Obama a terrorist, then I lost all that sh*t, but that sh*t's garbage. How do I know? I had four of them."

In 2014, three years after his initial observations about Obama and the U.S. government, Fiasco said he had no regrets and doubled-down on his statement. You can check out Lupe's conversation on IG below.

[via]