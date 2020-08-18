Lupe Fiasco is one of the most well-respected rappers on the planet, always getting praise from the up-and-comers who have listened to years and years of real hip-hop.

It makes sense that Drake would have a lot of respect for Lupe. In "5 AM In Toronto," he utters a lyric about the rapper, saying, "It's funny when you think a n***a blew up after Lupe/N***as treat me like I've been here for 10/Some n***as been here for a couple, never been here again."

Initially, some people viewed the bar as a slight against Lupe. Then, it was made clear that he was actually praising the rapper for his longevity. Still, people are unsure what he meant, including Lupe himself, who addressed the line with Rob Markman on Genius.

"I don't think he said that," said Lupe after Markman repeated the lyric. "I don't know. He's never confirmed that. He's never said anything about that and people always bring it to me and make it a thing. And I kinda played into it generally because I ain't really know but I still don't think that's what he said."

While Lupe would like to clear up that lyric with Drake, he knows that the rapper has a lot of respect for him.

"I can just tell you that Drake has a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for Drake," added Lupe. "A majority of the rappers have a respect for me."

Do you think Drake will ever clarify? Check out Lupe's comments at the 36-minutes mark.

