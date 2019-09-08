mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LunchMoney Lewis Recuits Doja Cat On "Make That Cake"

Milca P.
September 07, 2019 20:42
Make That Cake
LunchMoney Lewis Feat. Doja Cat
Produced by Salaam Remi

LunchMoney Lewis returns.


The tried and true combination of LunchMoney Lewis and producer Salaam Remi gets a welcome embellishment as Doja Cat hops on the duo's latest "Make That Cake" creation.

On the cut, Lewis and Doja match off on similar flows as the track arrives attached to an equally eclectic clip directed by Chris Moreno. 

Aside from his front-facing appearances on the soundtrack for The Secret Life Of Pets 2 film this year, "Make that Cake" is LunchMoney Lewis' first official drop of the year and follows up on last year's 'Who's Up?" track.

Once more, the decorated songwriter finds himself proving his worth in the booth and leaves fans wondering just when that album will arrive--if ever.

Quotable Lyrics

I got the salt, I got the butter
Coupe color, doo doo brown, nutter butter
In the gutter, day and night, kid cuda
Young thugga, gotta eat, big suppa
Big momma, take her home make lova

