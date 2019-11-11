LunchMoney Lewis Grabs City Girls For New Single "Pony"

LunchMoney Lewis is no newbie to the game as the Miami based producer has worked with Nicki Minaj, Fifth Harmony and more in the past. While he's been remaining relatively quiet for the past few years, he's now jumped back on the radar since linking up with City Girls - now that JT is home - for an upbeat new track, "Pony."

LunchMoney provided the gyals with a consistent beat to lay down their usual verses on "high price" assets and A1 sex moves. LunchMoney then lays down a verse as well, rapping about "catalog" girls followed by his echoed "ride" throughout the track. We can't confirm if LunchMoney Lewis has more where this song came from but stream the new offering in the meantime and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Nasty bitch not classy bitch

Do I suck dick gotta ask a bitch

Half price pussy gotta text a bitch