Luke Bar$ Battles His Demons On "GoodEvil"

Milca P.
January 25, 2020 20:51
GoodEvil
Luke Bar$

Luke Bar$ makes an unforgettable debut on "GoodEvil."


Rarely are we able to identify the moment that a definitive talent makes its appearance the first time around without the luxury of hindsight. On his GoodEvil solo debut, Brockton's Luke Bar$ makes a case for the contrary. In the span of eight tracks, the emcee effectively introduces audiences to an expertly-crafted battle in morality.

On the effort, Luke Bar$ gets straight to the crux, immediately evoking an internal struggle that initiates with the brooding tell-all of "Robber," gently creeping up to the celestial pinnacle that is project-closer "God." 

“A man trying to find his purpose in life," is how Luke describes this body of work. "On this journey, he runs into the beauty and ugliness of life."

Get into GoodEvil below and get acquainted with Luke Bar$.

 

MIXTAPES Luke Bar$ Battles His Demons On "GoodEvil"
