Luke Bar$
News
AzizTheShake, Jiles, Meech, & Luke Bar$ Represent Van Buren Records On "TOLEDO" & "IMAGE OF GOD"
Van Buren Records' AzizTheShake releases a new two-pack of songs with Jiles, Meech BOLD, and Luke Bar$.
By
Alex Zidel
January 05, 2022
1.8K Views
News
Luke Bar$ Battles His Demons On "GoodEvil"
Luke Bar$ makes an unforgettable debut on "GoodEvil."
By
Milca P.
January 25, 2020
1.8K Views
Music Videos
Luke Bar$ & Jiles Let Loose On "OK OK" Video
The duo doubles down on their collaborative EP.
By
Milca P.
March 16, 2019
861 Views