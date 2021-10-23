mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Luh Soldier & Zaytoven Are Giving Us The “Keys To The Streets”

Hayley Hynes
October 23, 2021 15:00
Keys To The Streets
Luh Soldier & Zaytoven

Blac Youngsta, Starlito, and BIG30 also appear on the project.


On October 22nd, Alabama native Luh Soldier released Keys To The Streets, which includes top notch production from legendary beat maker Zaytoven on all 10 tracks. The project also includes features from Blac Youngsta, Starlito, and BIG30.

During a recent sit down with Flaunt, the 21-year-old opened up about what it was like to collaborate with Z. “He really tapped in, and I tapped in. He knew who I was and I knew who he was,” Luh Soldier shared. “Shit let’s make a tape and let’s make it make sense. That shit right there is crazy. Zay’s a good guy for sure,” he said, before adding that working with Zaytoven was a “meaningful” experience.

The idea for the project came after Soldier used one of Zay’s beats on his friends tape, Gorilla Warfare. The track turned out great, so more beats were sent his way, and eventually Zaytoven suggested that the two put together an entire album.

“He told me to make 30 to 40 songs and that's exactly what I did. He said ‘I’ll just pick my 12 songs.’ He really gave me the blueprint on how him and Future work, or how him and other thriving artists work. I’m not doing nothing but getting the game from the OG,” the rapper told Flaunt.

You can stream Keys To The Streets below. Make sure to drop your favourite track in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. DOA

2. Simon Says (feat. Blac Youngsta)

3. Turkey Bag Shawty

4. Countdown

5. Myself

6. Beastmode

7. Nightmares (feat. Starlito)

8. My Block (feat. BIG30)

9. Trap

10. Ball Forever

