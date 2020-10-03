Lud Foe Has His "Guns Up Funds Up" With New Album

Lud Foe's new album Guns Up Funds Up opens with the blistering "YNS" and it doesn't lose momentum for a single second of its 43 minutes.

The rapper introduces a bouncier version of the variant of drill from his native Chicago in such a way that even YBN Nahmir sounds like he's in his element.

Features are scant but effective. Foe has a keen sense of song structure and is more than capable of carrying a song solo so when a song does have a feature, it's thoughtfully curated.

Lil Uzi Vert, Nahmir, and fellow Chicagoan Lil Durk join Foe, pushing him out of his comfort zone to experiment with melody and tempo.

Foe is an adept rapper and finds a way to make the different vibes work for him but he sounds best employing the menacingly calm and soft-spoken flow on songs like "Composure" with Durk.

That being said, the album is a lot more versatile than one would expect. There's bound to be something for everyone on here.

Guns Up Funds Up is available now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist

1. YNS

2. Different

3. Raw (feat. YBN Nahmir)

4. Under Pressure

5. Show U Off (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

6. One for Me

7. Fire

8. Composure (feat. Lil Durk)

9. Everybody

10. Drunk & High

11. She Loves Me

12. Scorchin

13. No Beef

14. WYN