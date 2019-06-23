Lucky Daye Wows With Smooth Clip For "Real Games"

Lucky Daye for the win.

Within these past few months, Lucky Daye has easily proven himself to be a favorite among nearly anyone within the range of an ear's listen. tTe southern-groomed, Los Angeles-based crooner has effectively undergone a metamorphosis that has gifted music fans with an enchanting new entry into the world of R&B and Soul.

The culmination of this metamorphosis arrived with his full-length Painted debut album and placed Daye among the forerunners of this genre if we're judging off the quality of his work alone. Now, he returns to add a subtle visual supplement to an already colored catalog with the clip for "Real Games," a highlighted singled which arrived during the staggered rollout of Painted.

The new video lengthens the retro-contemporary elements of "Real Games" as Daye and a full band, complete with producer D'Mile, post up across a number of backdrops with vintage-inspired shots vacillating between the artist and his leading lady.

Get into "Real Games" up top.