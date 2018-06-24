keep cool
- SongsVanJess Recruits Lucky Daye On "Slow Down" RemixLucky Daye hops on the "Slow Down" remix with VanJess.By Milca P.
- Music VideosLucky Daye Wows With Smooth Clip For "Real Games"Lucky Daye for the win.By Milca P.
- Music VideosVanJess Glows In "Honeywheat" VideoVanJess support "Silk Canvas" album with new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Tap Assassin For "Bandana"Freddie Gibbs and Madlib release the title track off their forthcoming LP, "Bandana."By Aron A.
- MusicFreddie Gibbs & Madlib Set To Release "Bandana" Through Major LabelThis is the first time Freddie Gibbs will be releasing music through a major label since leaving Interscope.By Aron A.
- MixtapesLucky Daye Continues Winning Streak With "II"Lucky Daye delivers on the second part of his debut album.By Milca P.
- SongsBas Joins VanJess On "Addicted 2" RemixKeep Cool and Dreamville collide.By Milca P.
- MusicKhalid Is No. 1 On Hot R&B Songs Chart With "Better"Khalid's "Better" hits the top spot.By Milca P.
- SongsLucky Daye Wants That Old Thing Back On "Karma"Lucky Daye returns with addictive new "Karma" track.By Milca P.
- SongsListen To Lucky Daye's Funky "Extra"Get into Lucky Daye.By Milca P.
- MixtapesLucky Daye Makes His Debut With "I"Look out for Lucky Daye.By Milca P.
- MusicEpic Records’ Sylvia Rhone Warns Against Diluting Hip-HopThe industry veteran was awarded with a Culture Creators' Icon Award.By Milca P.