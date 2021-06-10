mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lou Williams Releases New Rap Song "Big Tuh" With Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Alex Zidel
June 10, 2021 12:24
Lou Williams drops his new rap single "Big Tuh" featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.


Lou Williams has a few different passions. As a point guard for the Atlanta Hawks, he's presently attempting to get his team to the NBA Finals. However, on the side, you can generally catch Lemon Pepper Lou in the studio cooking up some new tunes. While he doesn't release new songs as frequently as Damian Lillard, Lou Will has earned himself a solid reputation as a rapper in the past, collaborating with Meek Mill and others. On Thursday, he premiered his new record "Big Tuh" for Complex. As you may expect from the strip club connoisseur, this one sounds like it would be a perfect fit for Magic City.

"Music is my passion and I've always been a huge fan of Wayne and Chainz musically," said Lou Williams to Complex about his new song. "They're some of the greatest to do it, so to have them hop on this record was an honor and made 'Big Tuh' go crazy."

Listen to his new song below, which was released via his independent record label Winners United. Go Hawks!

Quotable Lyrics:

Name is Lou-Will-ville but I'm from Memphis, Tenn.
Where making easy money pimpin' hoes is serious biz
Speaking of a bid I can't say that's something I did
But if you threaten to kill La Familia, what's it

