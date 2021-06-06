Quavo called out Meek Mill on Instagram, Sunday, after the Atlanta Hawks upset the Philidelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Quavo was present at the game in Philadelphia with Michael Rubin.

"Man We In Philly Acting Crazy," the Migos rapper wrote on Instagram with a video of him celebrating courtside. "Somebody call @meekmill. @michaelrubin w/ me already."



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Quavo also thanked Rubin in a separate post, which showcased pictures of them both at the game.

"Thanks @michaelrubin For Takin Me To My First Game In Philly Hawks WIN! 1-0," Quavo wrote.

Hawks star Trae Young finished with an impressive 35 points, 10 assists. and 2 rebounds in 39 minutes of action to give his team a 1-0 lead in the series. The victory comes despite a strong showing from 76ers' star Joel Embiid, who recorded 39 points, 4 assists, and 9 rebounds.

"We had a great start to the game," Young said after the game. "Guys were locked in and focused from the jump, and it was good to see. The way we started in that first half, we just gotta continue that. In the second half, I think we did a good job in that third, but late in the game, I take a lot of responsibility for the turnovers, and for managing the game, I can do it a little bit better."

Game 2 is set to tip-off Tuesday in Philadelphia at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

