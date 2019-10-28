Lord Felix Completes The Trilogy With His "Infrared" EP

The cipher that Lord Felix unleashed with the arrival of his Ultraviolet EP in June has now come full circle as he delivers on Infrared, the third in his genre-defying series of packs this year.

The veiled Brockton hyphenate switches up the formula this time around, adding one more to the usual set of three tracks while bringing in fellow Massachusetts-bred emcee Connis for the assist on his "Smile More" closer.

Where Ultraviolet found a home in funk-laced backdrops, its Supernova successor bled more into rock influences. Now, Infrared finds Lord Felix hitting his stride as he flexes his IQ for leveraging replay value, employing the production talents of Scorpio, Latrell James, Slush Devil, Rolex Daytona, and Baby J. It all equates to a statement-making body of work for Lord Felix and the host of talent currently cooking in the state of Massachusetts, including his own Van Buren collective.

Get hip.