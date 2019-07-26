Lonzo Ball has been one of the more polarizing young stars in the NBA due to the hype surrounding him. Much of this hype has been placed on him thanks to his father so it's not exactly his fault that he hasn't been able to live up to the lofty expectations. The star was recently traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans and is expected to be one of the leaders on a young team that will need some direction moving forward. The team recently drafted Zion Williamson who is yet another young star with a ton of hype so Lonzo will certainly be a mentor to him.

When it comes to Zion, he was recently rated an 81 overall in NBA 2K20 and last night, Lonzo's rating was revealed to the world. Surprisingly, Lonzo was given a 79 overall which is actually quite low compared to many of the other players in his class. Fans immediately took notice of the low rating and rushed to his defense. Usually, fans like to joke on Lonzo but this time around, they had some harsh words for 2K games who seemingly gave the eldest Ball brother a questionable rating.

You can seem some of the best reactions to the rating below. Do you agree with a 79 or is that way too low? Let us know in the comments.