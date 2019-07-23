Lonzo Ball has been in the NBA for two years now and fans are waiting for him to the consistent player his father promised he would be. There have been times where Lonzo was brilliant out on the court, making incredible passes while playing staunch defense. Unfortunately, Lonzo hasn't been a consistent shooter and his overall output has struggled because of it. Regardless, Ball is still a valuable player on any team and this past offseason, he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ball has expressed just how excited he is to play with the Pelicans who will be packed with young talent, including first overall pick Zion Williamson. During a recent interview with Pelicans broadcaster Todd Graffagnini, Lonzo spoke about his role on the team and how he hopes to be a leader this season.

“I’ve been in the league for two years now, so I kind of know the ropes," Ball said. “I’ve been around some great people, especially last year, I definitely can help the young guys and just help them through their journey.”

With so many talented young players on the Pelicans roster, they will certainly be one of the most fun teams to watch this season. Imagine what it will be like watching Lonzo throws lobs for Zion.