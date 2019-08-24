Loni Love and her boyfriend James Welsh have been dating since 2018 and met on a dating app that worked like a sports bracket. "It took me a while to meet him. Like, maybe two months," Loni previously told The Real audience. "He was very consistent... I was down to my final two, it was a championship, right. The final one, he just wouldn't ask me on a date. So, James stepped right in."



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While Loni is clearly happy with her man and they're seemingly going strong she's received some backlash since James is white. The 48-year-old decided she's had enough and jumped on Twitter to respond to the banter. "Amazed at times at the folks concerned that I am dating a White male but for years Black males have dated White and 'Exotic' women and no one questions it," she wrote.

"Everybody is so surprised and I’m surprised myself," Loni said of her boo. "But it really doesn’t matter. I’m the first African American woman he’s dated and he said he just didn’t think about it. It’s not a big deal. We get along, we like each other, we understand each other.”