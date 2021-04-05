On June 11th, Marvel's upcoming series Loki is set to premiere on Disney+. Transpiring after the events of Avengers: Endgame, during which Loki made off with the powerful Tesseract, the series finds Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the beloved titular antihero. In addition to Hiddleston, Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)

Though Disney originally unveiled the series during a major showcase event in December of 2020, a new trailer has been officially released, providing deeper insight into the general plotline. Upon being taken into custody by a powerful organization known as the Timekeepers, Loki is essentially tasked with the seemingly straightforward task of undoing the ramifications of his time-altering Endgame decision. Of course, being that Loki features both time travel and the literal God of Mischief, expect the inexplicable.

Providing many glimpses at upcoming set-pieces, including one in which Loki dual-wields knives in a heated fight sequence, much of the attention is spent on the dynamic between Loki and Owen Wilson's character, Mobius M. Mobius. Naturally, a trust barrier exists between the two, though the faint traces of an unlikely alliance are certainly present. Expect the dynamic between the pair to be explored throughout Loki -- a series that will likely bring laughter, thrills, and a general air of mystery when it hits Disney+ this summer.

Check out the first official trailer below.