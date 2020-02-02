With the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuing to dominate the big screen, it's only a matter of time before that dominance carries over to the small screen. This year, the journey is set to begin with both Wandavision and The Falcon & The Winter Soldier. Yet the one that has the masses in a fervent state is Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, set to land in 2021. Centered around the Trickster God's hilarious misadventures throughout history's benchmark events, the original series is destined to become a fan favorite. Especially after this latest casting news.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Variety reports that Owen Wilson has officially joined the cast, albeit in an undisclosed role. It's unclear whether he will be playing a comedic role, or more importantly, firing off a slew of childlike wows. Either way, it has officially piqued our interest. As of now, Disney is remaining tight-lipped about Wilson's involvement, or any details surrounding the Loki series for that matter, but there's still plenty of time before Loki saunters into our lives again.

Are you looking forward for this series, or are you Marvel-ed out for the time being? Sound off below.

[via]