Logic Spazzes On Sample-Heavy New Track "God Might Judge"

Alexander Cole
August 01, 2021 09:11
Image via Logic

Logic comes through with a banger on "God Might Judge."


After retiring from the rap game, fans had a sinking feeling that Logic would eventually return to the spotlight. Making music is one of those things you never truly retire from and it's clear that Logic was getting that itch from the sidelines. On Friday, he made his comeback with Bobby Tarantino III which is filled to the brim with some exceptional tracks, including the effort "God Might Judge" which sees Logic and his producer at their best.

Logic's longtime producer 6ix comes through with some truly exceptional beat switches, all while Logic spits bars about temptation, women, and the judgment that can come with all of it. The vocal samples throughout the song deliver a truly old-school feel, and overall, this is one of the best tracks on the project.

You can check out this new effort, below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a couple broads in my driveway
I say, "Who got the UbÐµr on they phone?"
I ain't tryna cuddle with you, girl, you sleepin' on you own
Ain't nobody fuckin' with mÐµ, you could tell by the tone

