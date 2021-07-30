Logic Returns With "Bobby Tarantino III" Project Ft. Cynthia Erivo

Following a brief-lived retirement,Logic admitted that he just couldn't stay away. Since announcing that 2020 release No Pressure was his last, Logic has steadily shared a stream of singles where he either flies solo or unites with Madlib for MadGic. There were several rumors floating around regarding the two artists dropping a project together, much like Madlib's acclaimed Bandana record he shared with Freddie Gibbs.

Instead, Logic fans have been treated to Bobby Tarantino III, a 12-track project that hosts only one feature from Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning entertainer Cynthia Erivo. This is the third installment of his acclaimed mixtape series, so stream Bobby Tarantino III and let us know how this one matches up with the others.

Tracklist

1. introll

2. Vaccine

3. Get Up

4. My Way

5. Call Me

6. Inside ft. Cynthia Erivo

7. Flawless

8. Stupid Skit

9. Theme For The People

10. God Might Judge

11. See You Space Cowboy

12. untitled