Logic Flaunts His New Life With His Son & Wife Brittney Noell In "DadBod" Video

Logic releases the music video for "DadBod" with cameos from his son Bobby and his wife Brittney Noell.

Logic is officially retired from the rap game. Now, he can tell you more about diapers than cyphers, seriously diving headfirst into his new life as a father. Alongside his wife Brittney Noell, Logic looks to become an incredible dad to his newborn son Bobby.

With the release of his final album No Pressure, Logic will be chilling at the crib with his family, enjoying the simpler pleasures that life has to offer. Still, he wants to thank his fans for sticking with him for such a long time, taking the opportunity to film a quick video around the house with his wife and son, showing off what his updated daily routine looks like.

In the new "DadBod" video, we see Logic flexing some old-school video games, cassettes from his favorite rappers and, of course, having fun with his fam. He swims in his pool and embraces his baby boy, showing tons of love and care in his eyes as he takes on this new journey in his life.

Watch the touching video above.