No Pressure
- NewsLogic Revisits "No Pressure" With "Perfect (Remix)" Ft. Lil Wayne & A$AP FergLogic released "No Pressure" last summer and months later, complained about Def Jam not paying Wayne for a feature. Here it is.By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic Postpones "No Pressure" Stream Following Friend's AccidentAfter receiving some unfortunate news, Logic has decided to postpone his upcoming "No Pressure 101" Twitch stream. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Announces "No Pressure 101" Album BreakdownLogic is gearing up to go behind-the-scenes with another "No Pressure" breakdown, streaming on Twitch tomorrow. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoe Budden Won't Apologize To Logic, Calls Him "Pander King" To Lupe FiascoJoe Budden and Lupe Fiasco chop it up on IG Live about Logic's recent comments.By Aron A.
- MusicJoe Budden Responds To Logic's Recent CommentsLogic recently said that Joe Budden's comments put him in a depressive state.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLogic Says "Lowest Point" Of His Life Was When He Was At His "Most Famous"Logic added that it was also his most depressed state, but he would relive it all again because it helped shape him into the man he is now.By Erika Marie
- MusicLogic Unveils Slew Of "No Pressure" MerchandiseFollowing the release of his brand new album "No Pressure," Logic unveils a lineup of new merchandise. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLogic's "No Pressure" First Week Sales Projection DoubleLogic's number still falls short from hitting the number one which will most definitely be dominated by Taylor Swift.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Nas X Stans For Logic As "No Pressure" Rapper Thanks Him For "All The Love"Lil Nas X couldn't help but call Logic a "beast" after streaming the rapper's final project "No Pressure."By Erika Marie
- Music VideosLogic Returns With New Visuals For "Aquarius III"Logic keeps the "No Pressure" visuals coming with another new drop, this time going with "Aquarius III." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic's Son Is Credited As A Writer On His New AlbumLogic's new album "No Pressure" features a songwriting credit from his son Little Bobby, from which the money will be placed in a trust.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLogic Flaunts His New Life With His Son & Wife Brittney Noell In "DadBod" VideoLogic releases the music video for "DadBod" with cameos from his son Bobby and his wife Brittney Noell.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Gets Kingly Album Co-Sign From LeBron JamesFollowing the release of his final album "No Pressure," Logic found himself on the receiving end of some LeBron James love. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLogic Seeks To Motivate His Fans With "Heard Em Say"Logic offers up an ode to Kanye West with "Heard Em Say."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLogic Offers Up Some Kanye Vibes On "Hit My Line"Logic's latest album features his sharpest bars and production to date.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLogic Sobs During Album Stream, Thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & MoreLogic breaks down in tears during his album listening stream, reflecting on his career and everything leading to his retirement.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLogic Takes It Back To Basics On "Soul Food II"Following the release of his alleged swan song "No Pressure," Logic lays his cards on the table on the bar-heavy "Soul Food II." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Reveals "No Pressure" TracklistWith "No Pressure" set to drop on Friday, Logic has come through with the official tracklist to the No I.D. produced album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Announces Retirement & Final Album "No Pressure"Logic returned to social media to share that he was ready to bow out of his rap career.By Erika Marie