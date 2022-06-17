mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Logic Drops Off "Vinyl Days" Ft. RZA, The Game, Royce Da 5'9", DJ Premier & More

Erika Marie
June 17, 2022 00:17
Cover

He's been teasing this one for a hot minute, and now, Logic has returned with his 30-track project.


It looks like Logic is ending his Def Jam tenure with a bang. The Maryland rapper has been rolling out this record for months as he has delivered one single after another, highlighting his desire to take things back to the sonic essence of Hip Hop. Logic previously shared the epic tracklist to the newly available Vinyl Days—an album that hosts 30 songs—and from front to back, you'll feel a wave of Rap nostalgia with each production.

It is unclear what Logic's career plans moving forward as he has already retired and un-retired from Rap, but independently, we can only imagine that his reach will continue. Meanwhile, Vinyl Days hosts looks from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, Russ, Blu & Exile, The Game, DJ Premier, AZ, RZA, Royce Da 5'9", and more.

Stream Vinyl Days and let us know your thoughts on Logic's latest.

Tracklist

1. Danger
2. Tetris
3. In My Lifetime (Feat. Action Bronson)
4. Decades
5. JJ Abrahams (Skit)
6. BLACKWHITEBOY
7. Quasi
8. Bleed It
9. LaDonda
10. Aaron Judge
11. Clouds (Feat. Langston Bristol & Curren$y)
12. Michael Rap (Skit)
13. Therapy Music (Feat. Russ)
14. Tony Revolori (Skit)
15. Rogue One
16. Breath Control(Feat. Wiz Khalifa)
17. NEMS (Skit)
18. Nardwuar (Feat. Doc D)
19. KickStyle (Feat. iamJMARS, Big Lenbo & C Dot Castro)
20. EarlyBird (Skit)
21. Ten Years (Feat. Royce 5’9”)
22. Porta One (Feat. RZA)
23. NeedleDrop (Skit)
24. Introducing Nezi (Feat. Nezi Momodu)
25. Orville (Feat. Like, Blu & Exile)
26. Carnival (Feat. AZ)
27. Lena’s Insight (Skit)
28. Vinyl Days (Feat. DJ Premier)
29. I Guess I Love It (Feat. The Game)
30. Sayonara

Logic Action Bronson Royce Da 5'9" RZA AZ DJ Premier Blu & Exile Wiz Khalifa Curren$y Russ Langston Bristol Doc D iamJMARS
