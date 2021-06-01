Logic & Madlib Return as MadGic On "Mafia Music"

That MadGic album is finished, according to Logic, and it was completed in just one day. Madlib and Logic have linked up to form MadGic, a collaborative effort that has dragged the rapper out of retirement. Fans wished him farewell after he announced that he would be bowing out of the Rap game following No Pressure, but Logic later stated that if there was someone who could beckon him back to the mic, it would be Madlib.

We received the first MadGic track at the end of April in the form of their single "Mars Only Pt. 3," and just 10 days ago, they delivered their second offering, "Raddest Dad." We're in the thick of the MadGic rollout season because the Hip Hop duo is back once again, this time with "Mafia Music," a track that takes listeners on a three-part journey as Madlib delivers an impressive production once again. It sounds as if Logic is freestyling through this one and fans are already praising both artists.

Stream MadGic's "Mafia Music" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck the bullsh*t, we out here getting money and more sh*t

I used to steal from Target and so did GameStop

Leave you like Leo in Departed, you better f*ckin' stop

Mafia music, I live the life, I don't choose it

No I could never abuse it

It chose me, I don't refuse it

Retired but I'm rapping every day, I can't lose it