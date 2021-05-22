MadGic, Madlib & Logic, Return With Collabortative Single "Raddest Dad"

Fatherhood has been treating Logic well and the retired rapper has returned with another track. At the tail end of last month, we received the first single from MadGic, the standout collaboration between Logic and Madlib. The pair delivered "Mars Only Pt. 3," and as fans ate up everything they were serving, the public has been awaiting more information regarding their project. On Friday (May 21) evening, MadGic resurfaced with yet another single "Raddest Dad" that hosts a cover art that shows Logic with his son.

Following the release of No Pressure back in July 2020, Logic fans were fairly certain that the rapper would make good on his declaration that he was putting an end to his Rap career. However, when Logic sat down for an interview in September 2020, he admitted that he and Madlib had been conversing and if there was anyone who could yank him out of retirement, it would have to be the celebrated producer.

Stream "Raddest Dad" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Never back down, here to get down

Skinny motherf*cker but I'm ripped now

Get a grip now, knocking sh*t down

Think I got another hip-hop hit now

Everybody wanna throw a fit now

Not a single hook in a album

I came back to spit now

When you build it from the ground up people wanna rip down

F*ck you, sit down

[via]