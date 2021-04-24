mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Madlib & Logic Team Up As MadGic, Drop First Single "Mars Only Pt. 3"

Erika Marie
April 24, 2021 01:44
MadGic just may pull Logic out of retirement.


Retirement has been treating Logic well, so good, in fact, that he can't stop releasing music. Earlier this month, Logic dropped off "Tired in Malibu," a quickie that lasted just about one minute. It was the first we've really heard from the rapper since last November when he appeared alongside Juicy J on the Three 6 Mafia legend's single "1995." Prior to that, fans were lamenting over Logic's announcement that he planned on retiring from Rap, but now he's resurfaced with an unexpected collaboration with celebrated rapper and producer, Madlib.

At the top of Saturday (April 24), MadGic made their debut with their first single, "Mars Only pt. 3." It was reported last year that Logic mentioned he'd been speaking to Madlib and that the producer would be the only person who could yank him out of retirement, so Madlib may have done just that. Stream "Mars Only pt. 3" and let us know if you're looking forward to hearing more from these two.

Quotable Lyrics

Check, sh*t is god level
The revel, nobody can rebel
I'm sick as the devil, I'm Dwayne Johnson, you f*ckin' pebble
Presidential with the vessel, never one to embezzle
My d*ck big, my money gross, let's toast to excess

MadGic Logic Madlib
