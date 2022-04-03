Logan Paul partnered up with The Miz on Saturday night at WrestleMania 38, where the two defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. Paul and Miz were dominant throughout the fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Both fighters dawned matching black and yellow outfits as they entered the ring. Around Paul's neck rested a rare $1 million Pokémon card.



Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

After being declared the victors, Miz turned on Paul, hitting him with his finisher move.

While Saturday was just Paul's first official match, many fans have already discussed whether he will transition into WWE full-time. TMZ asked the YouTuber that very question during an interview, last month.

"To be honest, I don't think it's up to me." Paul admitted at the time. "I think it's up to the fans. I think it's up to the fans to see if they agree with me thinking I'm good. I think I'm good, I'm f**king biased though because I'm me. If they like my performance and they like what I can bring to the table, then maybe I'll entertain that convo."

Check out highlights from Paul's appearance at WrestleMania below.

