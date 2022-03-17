Logan Paul will be wrestling alongside The Miz at WrestleMania 38 as he takes on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It is a fight that many fans are looking forward to, especially since they want to know what Logan can do in the ring. Of course, he was a wrestler in college, however, there is a big difference between that kind of wrestling and the theatrics of the WWE.

Heading into the match, some believe Logan might make a career out of the WWE, and while speaking to TMZ, Paul was asked about this very notion. As Paul humbly explains, it will be completely up to the fans whether or not he goes full-time into the world of wrestling.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

"Bro, I am so ready, it's ridiculous. I'm not kidding, I'm very good at this sport. It comes so natural to me. I've been training but honestly bro, it's light work," Paul said. The YouTuber then revealed that if the fans want him, he would consider doing WWE full time. "To be honest, I don't think it's up to me. I think it's up to the fans. I think it's up to the fans to see if they agree with me thinking I'm good. I think I'm good, I'm f**king biased though because I'm me. If they like my performance and they like what I can bring to the table, then maybe I'll entertain that convo."

Paul will be performing in just a few weeks, which means we will get a better sense of his skills, sooner rather than later. Let us know if you're excited about Logan's upcoming appearance at WrestleMania, in the comments down below.

