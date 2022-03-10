Logan Paul is now going all-in on the WWE world as he will be wrestling alongside The Miz at WrestleMania 38 next month. This is a pairing that not too many were expecting, however, Logan was a wrestler in high school, and he certainly knows the moves necessary in order to become successful at the sport. Not to mention, he is also an entertainer, which is half of the battle when you are in the WWE.

With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Logan is now going to be a character in the next WWE game. According to an announcement today, Paul will be downloadable content in the July 19th update for "WWE 2K22." He will be joining the game alongside Machine Gun Kelly.

This news brought forth a lot of backlash on Twitter as many WWE fans were upset with the people included in the game. Many felt like Logan is undeserving of his spot, especially since there are a ton of real wrestlers who could have been included. Regardless, Logan will be a part of the game, whether fans like it or not.

Let us know what you think of this news, in the comments section down below.