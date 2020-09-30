VICE News recently acquired audio of interviews between the Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit and concerned members of the SWAT team dispatched to back up officers at the scene of the raid on Breonna Taylor's home that killed her.

Lieutenant Dale Massey, who was the commander of the team, said that officers involved in Taylor's death broke policy in concerning ways.

LMPD policy dictates that officers "involved in critical incidents, such as police-related shootings or serious injuries" be separated and escorted by a peer support officer. Massey identified Detective Myles Cosgrove roaming the scene with a rifle still slung over his shoulder.

"While we’re on scene, we learned that Cosgrove’s involved in it. Like, I had no idea he was part of it," he said. "I do remember saying, ‘Hey, separate him. He’s involved.’ He was way too up in the mix."

Massey's comments were corroborated by two other SWAT officers, who pointed out Detective Brett Hankison was similarly not separated and also attempted to make his way into the apartment asking questions.

"I’d back out until they get PIU in here,” a SWAT officer told Hankison, who was charged with wanton endangerment for his role in the shooting. “This is a crime scene.”

Hankison was then seen on body camera footage approaching another SWAT team member to ask if his body camera was on and working.

The members of the SWAT team said that the initial call for backup made it seem as if there was an active shooter with a rifle still inside the apartment. It wasn't until they arrived that they realized that the bullet holes all over the apartment were fired from outside by officers.

Massey was also adamant that his team was not made aware of the raid and that it was poorly coordinated as part of a larger investigation.

"We need to be briefed on everything at the same time," he said."“We’re not going to rush in to get dope...human life is more important than any amount of dope."

Massey said that if he received proper briefing, he would have "advised them 100 percent not to do it."

“If no one’s got to die, they don’t have to die," he said. "Like, $14,000 isn’t worth it. Any amount of dope’s not worth it either. As we debriefed and kinda looked over, it was just - it was just an egregious act."

