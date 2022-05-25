Lloyd Banks remains an enigmatic figure until he's ready to drop new music. After a bit of a hiatus, he returned in 2021 with the release of The Course Of The Inevitable. Now, he's gearing up to drop the sequel.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Banks already hinted that the album would arrive this summer but he didn't specify a month or provide any other details except "COTI 2 SUMMER 2022." As far as collaborations go, there's also limited information available. Vado hinted that his supergroup with Banks and Dave East, The Council, would make an appearance on the project.

Earlier this week, Banks asked his fans who they would want to see on the project rap alongside him. Fans suggested Conway, Pusha T, KXNG Crooked, Albee, and others. Following the success of "Formaldehyde," Benny The Butcher chimed in on the tweet. "Sound like we gotta go back in bro," he added. Though "Formaldehyde" remains their only collaboration to date, the two showcased an incredible sense of chemistry on wax together on the record. Fans immediately concurred with Benny, hoping that another collab between the two rappers lands on COTI 2.

Even after the release of COTI last year, Banks revealed that he was back in the studio. Between his forthcoming solo album and his efforts with The Council, we might be hearing a lot more from Banks this year.