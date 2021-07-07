Fans were anticipating the return of the Punchline King and he came through this year when he dropped off his latest project, The Course Of The Inevitable. The 18-song project was an excellent showcase of the strength of his pen. The project earned praise from artists like Travis Scott and J. Cole who might be happy to know that there's more music on the way.



Lloyd Banks hit the 'Gram at the wee hours of the morning with some exciting news for his fans: he's back to work. The rapper said he was clocking in for the "graveyard shift" last night readying the release of new music in the near future. "Back in the lab. You can't tell..but I'm excited!! Pressure on the way," he wrote.

The influx of music Banks has in the cut will only make his live performances even more exciting. The rapper announced last month that he would be hitting the road for The Course Of The Inevitable tour. The rapper's upcoming tour will be touching pockets across America over the course of 12 dates, beginning on August 10th in Atlanta. The rapper did mention that there would be more dates announced in the future so he's likely ironing out the details for additional shows.

