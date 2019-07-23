Donald Trump surprised no one when he disrespected Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib telling them over Twitter to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" from. Donald's inappropriate comments were followed by a rally held by the President where attendees chanted "Send her back!" in reference to the Somalia-born Ilhan.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While most of Twitter has surely slammed the President for his hateful ways, "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo has decided to use her energy differently, instead urging her fans to vote to get Donald out of office. "Trying to convince people that the president is racist is like trying to tell them the sky is blue— they either choose to see it or not," she wrote. "I’d rather spend my time urging the American people who oppose his racist regime to agree on a democratic nominee and end this nightmare."

Janelle Monae echoed similar sentiments on the President when she preached for impeachment in a recent tweet. "I’m dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like “when he kills someone he reaffirms his message of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH’ CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi🗣Stop dragging this OUT."