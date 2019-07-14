President Donald Trump recently got in a lot of trouble after making certain comments. The 45th president went on a Twitter rant wherein he complained about Democrat Congresswomen shortly after they delivered a moving testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib were the targets of Trump's criticism in a lengthy Twitter post: "So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run," stated Trump. Though things went left after he finished off his rants with "Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Evidently, the responses to his flaming comments were timely.

Several political affiliates and government representatives blasted the president for his use of words in reference to the Congresswomen of color. Some even went onto calling his statement "xenophobic" and "racist." Check out the responses below.

