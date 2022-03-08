Is Lizzo in love? On Monday, March 7th, the 33-year-old dropped off some new content to her Instagram page, which has left fans to speculate that she's got a new mystery man in her life that's making her feel "Happyyyyyyyyyyyy," as she captioned one of her recent uploads.

The Detroit native's first photo dump kept all eyes on her and she modelled a gold bikini from several different angles. "Back to work," she wrote in the description, eliciting responses like "You need a swimwear line," and "I always appreciate Lizzo [because] she turn around in her pictures.. Respect queen."

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Next up, the "Truth Hurts" singer's 12 million followers got a video of her sitting on a beach chair in the sand, a fruity drink in her hand. Just barely visible on the left side of the frame is another person, who the vocalist leans in to smooch before she bursts out laughing. Eventually, we catch a small glimpse of his face, but not enough to identify him – yet, anyway. "DaBaby punching the air right now," one user wrote in the comments.

In her last dump of the day, Lizzo began with a childlike snapshot of her playfully blowing a stream of water at the camera, which was followed by a chest-heavy thirst trap, and then a close-up video of what appears to be her new beau's head.





We then see the Cuz I Love You hitmaker sprawled out in the sun, a man's arm once again barely visible in the corner, followed by a picture of two books, which she later clarified on her IG Story are "His & Hers."





Check out the intriguing post below, and let us know if you have any idea who Lizzo could be boo'd up with in the comment section.





