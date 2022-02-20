DaBaby and Lizzo are at it again. The two musical sensations have a history of flirting on social media – well, more specifically, the "VIBEZ" rapper has a habit of being caught in the Detroit-born singer's thirst traps – including one from yesterday, February 19th, in which Lizzo can be found showing off her new manicure and pedicure.

"New set," she captioned a brief clip uploaded to her story, revealing her nude nails and matching toes, which have been oiled up and are being sensually rubbed by the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker as she moans, "yeah," repeatedly in the back.





Instead of simply sliding into Lizzo's DMs upon seeing her feet, 30-year-old DaBaby took a screen recording of the post and shared it to his own feed. "Just shot @lizzobeeating a DM and told her her new nickname 'Lil Sexy,'" the North Carolina-based artist told his 20.4 million followers. "#Don'tPlayWithHer."

The comment section is full of raised eyebrows, with users dropping off responses like "Log out for this one my G," "DaBaby, why are there oily feet on my Instagram feed?" and "What is entertainment coming to?"





At the end of last year, Lizzo caught the controversial figure with yet another one of her sultry posts, this one showing off her behind. At the time, she shared a video of her looking back at it in front of the camera, writing "What's under the hood?!" in the caption.

Not long after, DaBaby arrived in the comments, ready and waiting to deliver a peach emoji – read more about that here.

@dababy/Instagram