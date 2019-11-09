A teacher and her students at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg, California went viral after they shared a video of their rendition to Lizzo's chart-topping song, "Truth Hurts." The teacher, DorothyHoney Mallari, said she chose the song based on her students' reaction and changed the lyrics to embody inspirational verses to get her students moving and feeling confident.

Lizzo saw the cute clip of the students singing her tune in their classroom and decided to follow-up with a sweet message for her young fanbase.

"Hey kids, It's Lizzo. I saw the wonderful video that y'all made. Your teacher is very cool," Lizzo said in her message, that aired on Good Morning America. "I wanna thank you so much for supporting me and I wanna let you know that you are 100% the future."

She kindly added: "You're so bright and so beautiful and so talented so keep it up and I hope to see y'all one day," she said. "I wanna drop in on your class so hopefully we can make that happen. In the meantime, stay bright."