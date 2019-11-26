Lizzo took to Instagram on Tuesday to express her feelings about all her journey to success, showing some skin at the same time. The "Truth Hurts" singer posted a series of photos of herself posing in a revealing red ensemble in front of a bouquet of matching red roses, with the caption: "'And as we let our own light shine, We unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we're liberated from our own fear, Our presence automatically liberates others.' - accepting my roses 🌹." The first line bears a similar theme to a lyric from Lizzo's hit song, "Juice"—"If I'm shinin', everybody gonna shine"—indicating that she was perhaps inspired by this quote when writing the track.

The quote, oddly enough, is from former Democratic presidency candidate Marianne Williamson's book, Return to Love, although it is part of a passage that begins with a more famous quote that is often miscredited to Nelson Mandela. The use of this quote about light and liberation seems to be Lizzo's way of acknowledging her journey to fame, as well as her impact. In terms of Lizzo accepting her "roses," it could have a double meaning, in that she is also accepting her long overdue praise and recognition for her music. On Monday, Lizzo retweeted Wendolee Ayala's kind words: "Dear @lizzo I can imagine all what you went through to get to this moment in music, but thank you for not giving up and becoming a true inspiration to women with big size and big dreams." Lizzo quote tweeted the post, responding with: "8 years of touring, giving out free tix to my undersold shows, sleepless nights in my car, losing my dad & giving up on music, playing shows for free beer & food w/ -32$ in my bank account, constantly writing songs, hearing ‘no’ but always saying ‘yes’ Glad I never gave up."

We're glad you never gave up either, Lizzo.