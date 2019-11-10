Lizzo has had an absolutely tremendous year in music and we can only imagine that she's grown just as much personally. From her chart-topping tracks and collaborations to North American tour stops and memorable flute performances, the 31-year-old has inspired thousands if not millions of individuals with her ways she's only getting started.

Lizzo has now proudly graced the cover of British Vogue and her feature interview has her opening up even more about growing up and her struggles with anxiety. “I would watch things on television and I would look at magazines and I would not see myself,” she says of her childhood. “When you don’t see yourself, you start to think something’s wrong with you. Then you want to look like those things and when you realise it’s a physical impossibility, you start to think, ‘What the fuck is wrong with me?’ I think that took a greater toll on me, psychologically, growing up than what anyone could have said to me.”

Such feels may be the reason for her anxious moments, something Lizzo handled pretty well.

"When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I’m performing and I just go crazy,” she explained. “I don’t know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist – and I know that is not the case for everyone.

Read her full feature here.